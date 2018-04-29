Missouri bill requires check of employee status

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A failed measure to require employers to use a federal system for checking employees' legal resident status will have another chance in the Missouri Legislature.

State Rep. Mark Parkinson of St. Charles on Monday announced plans to file a bill that would expand the E-Verify system to all state businesses.

The Republican says it could reduce the number of immigrants working illegally in Missouri.

Missouri already requires public and private employers that receive loans, contracts or grants from the state to participate in the federal work authorization program.

Parkinson's bill also would increase the penalties for noncompliance, including as much as $10,000 in fines or revoking business licenses.

Immigrant advocates and business leaders say the program is not always accurate and places a burden on employers.