Missouri Bill Seeks Taxes From Out-of-State Retailers

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers are looking for ways to collect taxes from some online and out-of-state retailers.

State budget officials estimate that Missouri could gain about $10 million annually in tax revenues if legislation filed in both the House and Senate were to pass.

The bills address two areas that traditional retail stores contend put them at a disadvantage. One provision would require Missouri taxes to be collected on out-of-state retailers that personally deliver products like furniture and appliances to Missouri homes.

Another section of legislation seeks to levy taxes on online retailers, if they get at least $10,000 worth of sales annually from Missouri businesses that route Internet traffic to them.