Missouri Bill Targets Parents Facing 'Poverty Trap'

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A bill passed on the final day of the Missouri legislative session targets parents who could lose child care assistance with even the slightest bump in pay.

The measure creates a pilot program in which parents who receive child care subsidies would pay the state half of any income over the maximum allowed to receive the aid.

Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf says parents who are right at the cutoff level often have to turn down raises that would put them over the limit. That's because most of the raises would be only a fraction of what the family gets to help with child care costs.

The Kansas City Star reports there are about 50,000 families in the state who receive child care assistance.