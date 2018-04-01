Missouri bill to ban aid for immigrant students advances

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A bill to prevent immigrants without lawful status from receiving in-state tuition or state aid for higher education has won initial approval from the Missouri House.

House members approved the measure in a voice vote Monday. The legislation needs another vote before it can move to the Senate.

The measure would stop the Department of Higher Education from granting the A+ Scholarship to those spared deportation through the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

It also would require public colleges to charge certain immigrant students international tuition.

Bill sponsor and Republican Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick says it's unfair to grant those students scholarships when money for A+ already is strained.

Immigration advocates say it could create financial hurdles for immigrants who want a degree and could hurt the economy.