Missouri bill would ban domestic assailants from owning guns

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A bill would make it illegal for Missourians found guilty of domestic assault to possess a firearm.

The legislation recently filed by Democratic state Rep. Stacey Newman of St. Louis would restrict gun possession in multiple instances of domestic violence or suspected domestic assault.

Anyone under a restraining order that cites threats of violence also would be banned from owning a gun.

The bill also would allow police to remove a gun from the scene if domestic assault is suspected.

The firearm owner could take back the weapon within two weeks of any proceedings related to a suspected assault.

Police would be required to safely store the firearm during that time.