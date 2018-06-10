Missouri bill would ban spanking, paddling in public schools

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Proposed Missouri legislation would ban the use of spanking or paddling by educators in public schools.

Democratic state Sen. Joe Keaveny of St. Louis this week filed a bill to prohibit corporal punishment in those schools.

Missouri is one of 19 states that allow teachers to hit children as a form of discipline.

Local school boards are responsible for deciding whether educators can use corporal punishment and whether parents must be notified if it's used. School boards also can determine whether parents can opt for an alternative form of discipline.

Similar legislation that also would have banned spanking in private schools failed last year.