Missouri bill would protect those who save kids in hot cars

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill pending before Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon would protect those who try to rescue children from hot vehicles.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Elijah Haahr, last week said he doesn't want people to pause before acting to save kids.

People would need to contact police or other emergency responders before breaking in and then wait with the child near the vehicle until responders arrive.

Those individuals could not be held civilly liable for damages after busting into a vehicle.

The legislation needs approval from Nixon before it can take effect.

The measure received bipartisan support from the Legislature.

But Rep. Brandon Ellington says the bill is not needed. He says rescuers likely wouldn't face legal action for trying to save kids.