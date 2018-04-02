Missouri bill would stop cities from banning plastic bags

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker is bucking national trends toward reducing use of plastic bags and instead is pushing legislation to prevent local restrictions on plastic.

The measure by Republican Rep. Dan Shaul, who is also state director of the Missouri Grocers Association, would stop Missouri cities and towns from banning or issuing fines for use of plastic bags.

Columbia is considering banning them and charging 10 cents for paper bags.

Shaul's bill also comes months after California became the first state to ban single-use plastic bags in grocery stores in hopes of reducing litter and protecting marine life.

Washington, D.C., Seattle and Chicago are among cities that have opted to ban plastic bags.

Shaul says it should be up to grocery stores and consumers to choose.