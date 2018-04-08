Missouri Black Caucus Urges Nixon to Veto Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Legislative Black Caucus is urging Gov. Jay Nixon to veto a workplace discrimination bill.

In a letter to Nixon released Wednesday, the caucus said the legislation would reverse important legal protections and roll back decades of progress on civil rights. The letter was signed by most

caucus members.

The Legislature passed the workplace discrimination bill last week. Nixon's office has said it will give the bill a comprehensive review.

Supporters say the bill makes Missouri laws match federal civil rights laws. They say the legislation encourages job creation and was a priority of business groups.

The bill would create a higher legal standard for people who file lawsuits over being fired. It also limits how much money could be collected.