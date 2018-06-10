Missouri Boaters Rescued in Atlantic

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

One of the men survived in the water for 26 hours before he was found. Kent Smith Junior and Erik Bestell -- both of Springfield -- were left floating in the ocean after their 21-foot diving boat took on water and sank in rough seas Tuesday. They were diving about 20 miles off Hilton Head Island. They were able to give only a few quick maydays, meaning the Coast Guard had no information about where to search. The Coast Guard looked for the men for an hour before temporarily ending the search. But when friends reported them overdue, the Coast Guard started a more vigorous search. Bestell was found late Tuesday, but Smith was not spotted until yesterday afternoon. Both are in good condition.