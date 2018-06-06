Missouri Boulevard Overpass in Use

The Missouri Boulevard overpass in Jefferson city is now open and ready to use.

Motorists will have to take detours from the Truman/Country Club Interchange or Dix Road exits to get to Missouri Boulevard from Highway 50 or to get back to 179.



MoDot expects to begin directing traffic onto the overpass very soon. As a result, access to highway 179 from Missouri Boulevard will be blocked for a while.