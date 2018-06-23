Missouri Bridges

Source: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A legal question is threatening to derail the state's efforts to repair and maintain 800 of its worst bridges. Concern over the size of performance bonds required from potential contractors may cost the state one of its two bidders on the massive project. Because state law requires two bidders, the initiative could be threatened if one of the bidders pulls out. Pete Rahn, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, says officials are trying to find a solution. But he says the state may have to change its law concerning performance bonds in order to solve the dilemma. The state had planned to award the bridge contract in July, but now may have to wait until October so the issue can be resolved.