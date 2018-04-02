Missouri Bridges

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State highway officials say it's safe to cross any of the 14 Missouri bridges with a design similar to the one that collapsed in Minnesota. After the August 1st bridge failure in Minneapolis, the Missouri Department of Transportation inspected all bridges here that had a similar deck-truss design. Inspectors found no major structural problems for half of those bridges. But the other half needed repairs or improvements that either have now been completed or are under way. State bridge maintenance engineer Carl Callahan says the inspections found quite a bit of rust and deterioration, but he says that's not surprising since the bridges are an average of 70 years old.