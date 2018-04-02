Missouri Budget Boosts County Inmate Payments

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri counties could be getting be getting millions of additional dollars from the state for housing inmates in their jails.

The state reimburses counties a fixed amount per day for each inmate who ultimately is convicted of a state crime.

That reimbursement rate had been $22 until it was cut to $19.58 by senators who were looking for savings in a tight 2011 budget.

The 2015 budget passed Thursday by the Legislature increases the state's inmate reimbursement rate by $3, to a total $22.58. That will cost the state an additional $5.3 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

The budget now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon. It takes effect July 1.