Missouri Budget Gets Final Passage from both Chambers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House and Senate Conference Committee have come to a nearly completed budget for fiscal year 2013.

After a stalemate earlier this week, committee members said they are surprised by the quick turn of events to come to a compromise.

One of the biggest speed bumps came from lack of funding in state-run veteran housing. The solution came from taking $30 million in casino entrance fees and putting it toward veteran funding.

Another debate the Conference Committee sorted through involved higher education funding for seven universities, including Mo. Western State University, Southeast Mo. State University and Northwest Mo. State University. In total $3 million will be distributed between these seven universities. The University of Missouri and Missouri State University are not included.

Sen. Tim Green, D-St. Louis, said these two universities are not included because, "Several times over the budget years, the University of Missouri and Missouri State have received other funding so this is a way just to bring compromise at a very late hour to a volatile situation."

Also the budget includes funding for a state health care program for the blind. There will be $25 million set aside for the blind, with $3 million for health care with copays.