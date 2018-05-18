Missouri Budget Negotiators Face Friday Deadline

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state Senate's budget chief says there are no plans to revise Missouri's financial projections despite a recent decline in tax revenues.

House and Senate negotiators were to begin work Tuesday on a final version of Missouri's more than $26 billion budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. They expect to get it done before Friday's constitutional deadline for passing a budget.

Missouri's revenues fell 5 percent in April compared with the same month in 2013 and are up just 0.5 percent through the first 10 months of the 2014 fiscal year.

But Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Kurt Schaefer says lawmakers aren't adjusting next year's revenue projections.

Legislators had projected revenues to rise by 2 percent this year and an additional 4.2 percent next year.