Missouri Businesses Take Part in Operation Orange

COLUMBIA - With road crews gearing up for construction season, businesses in central Missouri put out decorations including construction cones and barrels and work zone signs to show support for MoDOT's "Operation Orange" campaign. The effort is part of the nationwide Work Zone Safety Awareness week going on April 4-8. One Columbia agency illuminated construction cones and signs to partner up with MoDOT to encourage drivers to slow down through work zones.

MoDOT plans to construct 300 new bridges through MoDOT's Safe & Sound Bridge Improvement program. Several projects are already underway or set to begin within the next three months. Recently, MoDOT improved work zone safety and management by making warning signs more visible to motorists and using traffic cameras to watch roadways throughout the state.

Between 2006 and 2010, 64 people were killed in work zone-related accidents while 4,294 people were injured near areas having road work. Since 2000, 15 MoDOT employees were killed while at work in construction zones. Work Zone Safety Awareness week ends Friday.