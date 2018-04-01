Missouri Campuses Tweak Lecture Recording Rules

COLUMBIA (AP) -- A new University of Missouri policy that limits the distribution of recorded lectures now makes it clear that students can share such recordings with classmates.



Interim president Steve Owens released the finalized policy on "academic freedom, course discussion and privacy" for the four-campus university system earlier this month.



The policy emerged in response to an online video posting of a labor studies lecture at the Kansas City campus.



Conservative blogger Andrew Breitbart obtained a leaked copy and edited hours of classroom lectures to suggest that the professor and a classroom colleague advocated union violence.



Faculty objections to a draft proposal led to a clarification that students can still record lectures unless their professors object. The more recent change further spells out how students can share recordings.