Missouri Capitalizes in Final 3 Minutes

COLUMBIA -- It was a game that will be remembered by the final three minutes. When Tyshawn Taylor scored on a dunk, Missouri trailed Kansas 71-63. At the 2:07 mark the Tigers started the comeback.



In the past five games, Marcus Denmon shot just 29% from the the field and only 16% from behind the arc but on Saturday Denmon got his game back.



The comeback was possible because KU crumbled down the stretch. Steve Moore drew a charge, Taylor turned it over, Missed free throws, and charged into Michael Dixon.

Missouri scored the last 11 points, and Denmon scored 9 of them. He led the Tigers to their first victory against KU since 2009.

"They had a guy that was unbelievable tonight and you know he played his tail off and he made shots...that's the difference in the game," said Kansas basketball coach Bill Self.

"We did a really good job of finding me in spots that I was fortunate enough to make shots," said Denmon. "The most important thing I remember was Kimmie just saying we're going to to win this game and that was something that affected me because I understood how much it meant to him to say that."

And meant to all the Mizzou fans.