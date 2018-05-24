Missouri celebrates career of retired MissouriNet news director

3 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Monday, October 06 2014 Oct 6, 2014 Monday, October 06, 2014 5:57:00 PM CDT October 06, 2014 in News
By: Spencer Wilson, KOMU 8 News

COLUMBIA - In a crowded hallway, bustling with servers carrying hors d'oeuvres, you can't really make out what people are saying, except one constant that continues to rise above the din: The continuous cries of "Oh, hey Bob!" and "Great to see you, Bob!"

Clearly, Bob is the man of the hour. 

Bob Priddy is retiring from his 40 year position as a news director for MissouriNet. It's a feat, he said modestly, that was pretty unlikely.

"Most news directors last around two years," said Priddy. "I tend to throw that average way off." 

Priddy had a lengthy history in journalism. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and after graduating, he worked at several different radio stations. Priddy has had a long-term influence on the political reporting atmosphere. 

"I've wanted to be a journalist since I was nine years old," said Priddy. "I never knew why, but I found out several years ago that I had a great uncle who was a newspaper editor out in Kansas so maybe there is something genetic here."

Mike Kraemer, a colleague of Priddy's, said one of the best things about Priddy's career was his ability to tell stories.

"He was fantastic at writing for the ear in radio, but even better, he could write for the eye," said Kraemer.  

Priddy said being a journalist takes more than simply being born to do it, one has to be able to overcome the challenges that they will face. 

"We have these great opportunities as reporters to do these things if we have the time to do them," said Priddy. "That's always a problem for us, is trying to find the time to do the jobs we know we have to to serve the public."

Priddy will have some time now that he is retired and says he looks forward to being free from 50-60 hour work weeks. 

"I'm going to live by my own clock," said Priddy. "People in radio and television are slaves to the clock. My life has been run by that clock for 50 years."

Priddy is currently working on two books outlaying when Jefferson City became the state's capital. 

Bob Priddy sits at the head table among his colleagues and friends to celebrate his retirement at the Reynolds Alumni Center on Monday, Oct. 6, 2014, in Columbia, Missouri. Priddy, who retired after a near 40-year career as a journalist, said this is the job he's wanted since he was nine years old.

Bob Priddy's typewriter sits alongside other items from his journalism career at his retirement reception at the Reynolds Alumni Center on Monday Oct. 6, 2014, in Columbia, Missouri. It is his original typewriter from his first job writing for KFRU, a local radio station.

Clyde Lear chats with guests at a reception celebrating Bob Priddy's retirement from his position as news director for MissouriNet held at the Reyonlds Alumni Center on Monday Oct. 6, 2014, in Columbia, Missouri. Lear, Priddy's longtime colleague, hosted the event with Senator Claire McCaskill.

More News

Grid
List

Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
RANDOLPH COUNTY - A Huntsville man pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday and received a life sentence with no chance... More >>
33 minutes ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
BUNNIK, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Thursday that detailed analysis of video images and photos... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
JEFFERSON CITY - Potentially more than one thousand Missourians could lose their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses after a Department... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:27:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump is violating the First Amendment when he... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:10:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Continuous News

Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled that the Missouri prison system must... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:48:22 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you can easily tell that summer is here early. Don't forget that... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Weather

Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
JEFFERSON CITY - A new report by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce identifies challenges in the Missouri workforce. The... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
(CNN) - NFL players must stand during the National Anthem this season, team owners decided Wednesday, a reaction to fierce... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:36:38 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Animal tethers no match for heat
Animal tethers no match for heat
JEFFERSON CITY - Temperatures are rising, and one expert says animals need more attention when tethered outside. "Heat exhaustion... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
COLE COUNTY - Cole County deputies say a man accused of having pipe bombs was cooperative when they asked to... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
HALLSVILLE - The NRA Bianchi Cup happens every year in Missouri, however this year, embattled Gov. Eric Greitens made an... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:40:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department wants feedback from residents on its community policing initiative. A meeting Wednesday gave people... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee continued reading the transcript of the testimony of the woman involved in... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- A revision to Missouri's amateur sports tax credit program could bring more sporting events to Mid-Missouri. The... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:04:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County prosecutor filed criminal charges against the former California police chief Wednesday. Former police chief... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:15:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A top official at Missouri's Department of Public Safety had a potential conflict of interest when... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
LAKE OZARK- Businesses in mid-Missouri face a steep choice when it comes to having live entertainment -- lose the music... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:53:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge is weighing whether a secretive nonprofit group that supports Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:08:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 79°
11am 82°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°