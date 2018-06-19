Missouri Celebrates National Bike to Work Day

COLUMBIA - Friday is national Bike to Work day. This is the first year that bike to work day was put on the Missouri State holidays calendar.

"Bicycling to work is on a huge upward swing in Missouri," said Brent Hugh, Executive Director of the Missouri Bicycle and Pedestrian Federation.

"From 2000 to 2010, the amount of bicycling to work increased by 70 percent. Biking to work almost tripled in both Kansas City and St. Louis over the past decade."

In 2010, Senator Will Kraus, R-Lee's Summit, sponsored a bill adding Missouri Bike Month, Bike to Work Week, and Bike to Work Day to the Missouri State Holidays Calendar.

From 7-9:00 am, PedNet has paired up with local businesses that are providing free breakfast for everyone in conjunction with National Bike to Work day.

Here are the places where you can stop to get an early bite in Columbia:

- MKT Trailhead at Forum Blvd

- Activity & Recreation Center (ARC), Clinkscales & Ash

- Lion-Stephens Park, 104 N William Street

- Flat Branch Park, 101 S. 4th Street

- Fire Station 9, Blue Ridge and Providence

For more information about some of the Bike to Work Day events happening around Missouri, visit MoBikeFed.