'Missouri Century Farms' recognize 100 year old farms

COLUMBIA - Missourians who have had a farm since 1916 now have the opportunity to be recognized as a Missouri Century Farm.

The MU Extension website said farms must meet the following criteria:

The same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The line of ownership can be through children, grandchildren, siblings and nephews or nieces. It also includes marriage and adoption.

The farm has to be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition.

Must make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

MU Extension, The Missouri Farm Bureau and the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources are program sponsors.

Interim vice provost for the University of Missouri Extension Tom Henderson said in a news release that owning a farm that long is a milestone.

"One hundred consecutive years of family ownership of a farm is a milestone to be recognized from a cultural and stewardship perspective," Henderson said.

The 2016 applicants will be recognized by the local MU Extension center in their county. They also receive a sign and a certificate.

The website also said more than 8,000 century farms have been recognized since Missouri began the program in 1976.

Click here for more information on how to apply.