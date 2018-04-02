Missouri Chases Chinese Deals

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Environmental-Chi 01-28 0105 AP-MO--Environmental-China Missouri chases Chinese deals for environmental cleanup COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- The University of Missouri has won federal funding to open an environmental technology office in China. The university will use the 287-thousand dollar federal grant announced yesterday to open the environmental tech office in Beijing in March. Staffers will forge liaisons with Chinese officials and try to make inroads for American businesses specialized in water treatment and solid waste management. The University of Missouri says this will be the first facility of its kind in China. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-28-06 1305EST