Missouri chiropractor admits role in $2.2M fraud scheme

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis-area chiropractor and the woman who did his billing have admitted in federal court that they defrauded the federal government and private insurance companies of more than $2.2 million.

Fifty-four-year-old Dr. Donald Havey and Susan Reno pleaded guilty to federal charges Thursday in St. Louis.

Authorities said Havey sold orthotic boots through his companies. Investigators sidy that from 2009 to last year, he used chiropractors to market a fall-prevention program to nursing homes in Missouri, Illinois and at least 10 other states, promising that "custom" orthotic boots would reduce falls by almost 20 percent.

But the boots weren't custom. And prosecutors said the program really was intended just to sell boots that cost Medicare $2,400 to $2,600 and could cost patients $500 if they had no supplemental insurance.