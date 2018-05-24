Missouri cities dropped from lawsuit over traffic fines

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Only three Missouri municipalities remain defendants in a lawsuit filed by the attorney general over a law capping the percentage of revenue from traffic fines.

Missouri lawmakers have been pushing to further limit the amount cities get from traffic tickets and fines. The proposed changes stem from concerns about how municipal courts act to collect revenue from low-income communities.

Attorney General Chris Koster's office on Tuesday announced that eight of the cities he filed a lawsuit against for failing to comply with the current 30 percent cap have since filed amended or new financial reports.

Only three local governments - the village of Hillsdale and cities of Moline Acres and Normandy - remain in the lawsuit.

Koster said he plans to push for continued compliance from cities.