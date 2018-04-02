Missouri city plans warrant sweep amid jail dispute

REPUBLIC (AP) — A southwest Missouri city has plans to round up people with outstanding municipal warrants amid a jail dispute.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Republic Police Department says it's freed up some jail space at its headquarters for some of the close to 1,000 people with outstanding municipal warrants in the city.

Issues have arisen since the Greene County Jail stopped accepting people charged with municipal offenses in April 2015.

Republic police said in a news release that they will be conducting a "Municipal Warrant Sweep" at the end of the month. The release says Republic had 872 outstanding municipal warrants in January 2015. But that number climbed to 1,018 as of Feb. 26 in part because of the Greene County Jail's policy change.