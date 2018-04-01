Missouri civil trial to begin in clergy abuse case

TROY (AP) — A trial is set to get underway near St. Louis for a teenager and her family who accuse St. Louis' archbishop of mishandling the case of a priest who was charged with molesting the teenager.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2o0nyta ) reports that jury selection was scheduled for Monday in Lincoln County. The 2013 lawsuit alleges Archbishop Robert Carlson knew the Rev. Xiu Hui "Joseph" Jiang was a danger to children before Jiang was charged with sexual misconduct involving the teen in 2012.

Jiang was added as a defendant in the lawsuit in 2015.

Jiang had been charged with child endangerment and witness tampering for allegedly leaving a $20,000 check and an apology on a family's car. But those charges were later dismissed.