Missouri Closes 2 Beaches for High Bacteria

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri officials are closing two swimming beaches at state parks because of high bacteria readings but reopening three others.

The Department of Natural Resources said Thursday the beaches being closed are located at Mark Twain and Harry S. Truman state parks.

Those being reopened are the Hermitage beach at Pomme de Terre and the swimming beaches at Lake of the Ozarks and Cuivre River state parks.

Officials also reported results from a separate testing program at the Lake of the Ozarks. Those tests found high E. coli bacteria in three samples out of more than 40 water samples. The tests were part of a five-year environmental quality study.