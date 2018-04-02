Missouri Coach Haith Responds to Allegations

COLUMBIA - Missouri and Coach Haith responded to the accusations Haith agreed to pay recruit DeQuan Jones $10,000 to sign with Miami in 2007.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI STATEMENT:

We are aware of today's Yahoo! Sports story and the University of Missouri acknowledges that the NCAA has requested to speak with Coach Haith regarding his time at the University of Miami. As a member of the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference, the University of Missouri will cooperate fully throughout this process. Per the NCAA's request and guiding bylaws, we are unable to comment further in order to protect the integrity of their review.

COACH FRANK HAITH STATEMENT:

In response to a recent news article, I can confirm that the NCAA has asked to speak with me regarding the time I spent at the University of Miami. I am more than happy to cooperate with the national office on this issue and look forward to a quick resolution. The NCAA has instructed me not to comment further at this time in order to protect the integrity of their review, so I appreciate your understanding in this matter. The reports questioning my personal interactions with Mr. Shapiro are not an accurate portrayal of my character and per the above I am unable to comment further.