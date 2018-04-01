Missouri college breaks ground on innovation campus

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Construction began on the Northland Innovation Campus that will expand the presence of Northwest Missouri State University in the Kansas City area.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the university broke ground Tuesday on the $20 million project for the 90,000-square-foot research and education complex.

The planned campus is a partnership between the college, the city of Gladstone and North Kansas City Schools.

Northwest was set to lease the top floor of the facility for a 10-year with an option to renew. It would offer seven undergraduate programs at the new campus, including recreation and wellness, elementary education, special education and early childhood.