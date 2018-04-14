Missouri college buildings evacuated after package found
ROLLA (AP) — Four buildings on the University of Missouri Science and Technology campus in Rolla have been evacuated after a suspicious package was found near the school's nuclear reactor.
Campus spokesman Andrew Careaga said the package was discovered in front of a door of the reactor about 3:45 p.m. Friday. Students and employees inside the four buildings — Parker Hall, Physics, Fulton Hall and Interdisciplinary Engineering Building — were evacuated and the area was sealed off.
Careaga said officials currently are waiting for bomb squads to arrive at the campus to investigate the package.
The 200-kilowatt reactor is used in the school's engineering and science programs.
More News
Grid
List
FULTON – A home robbery led to one suspect's arrest on Saturday. According to a news release from Fulton... More >>
in
FULTON - Dreams came true Saturday for the high school students who stopped by a local organization's event to ensure... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ahead of tax day this coming Tuesday, members of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held a demonstration in downtown Columbia to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering a bill that would extend Medicaid for new mothers struggling with... More >>
in
SARCOXIE (AP) — People are flocking to southwest Missouri as hunting season for a highly sought out mushroom begins. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A lawyer wants to sue Rock Bridge High School after its announcement of sobriety checking all students attending... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A multistate outbreak of E. coli prompted Freshway Foods to recall chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks delis... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – An audit of Columbia could cost anywhere from $500,000 to more than $750,000. The Missouri State Auditor... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An annual tradition is back, and it's taking spring cleaning to the extreme by clearing the streets of... More >>
in
WARDSVILLE - Lauren Holsapple competed in a local spelling for the first time three years ago, back in fifth grade.... More >>
in
FULTON - The Tennyson Road Fire station is preparing for the first hazardous and e-waste collection event of the year.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats are using Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' political and legal woes to try to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new study said excessive consumption of alcohol could cause harmful health conditions and could take time off... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - The city of Holts Summit is now largely smoke-free after its aldermen voted in favor of an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A number of phone scams are circulating around Jefferson City and Holts Summit. In a Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, is expected Friday night. With a growing number of large apartment... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The $30 million bond issue Columbia voters approved at the beginning of April will soon be put to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - United Airlines is requesting the full amount of the $600,000 revenue guarantee the city said it could give... More >>
in