Missouri college on lockdown for 2 hours after gun on campus
CANTON (AP) — Police say someone pointed a gun at a student on the campus of Culver-Stockton College, prompting officials to place the school on lockdown for two hours until a suspect was detained.
Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish says that at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report of the gun incident on campus.
Parrish says no shots were fired and no one was hurt.
Immediately after the report, school officials put the campus on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted about two hours later after a suspect was detained.
Police gave no further information about the incident or the person in custody.
Culver-Stockton is a liberal arts college in Canton, Missouri, about 150 miles northwest of St. Louis, near the border with Illinois.
