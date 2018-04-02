Missouri College Scholarship Amounts Near Minimum

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Students receiving certain scholarships at Missouri colleges and universities this year will be getting near the bare minimum allowed under state law.

The Department of Higher Education says it expects about 60,000 students to receive Access Missouri scholarships this year.



Those at public universities will receive $1,000, which is the minimum amount set in state law. Students at private universities will be able to get $2,070. And those at community colleges will receive scholarships of $300 to $450 a year.



Because of a tight state budget, the scholarship levels are all well below the maximum allowed under state law.



More than 7,000 students will get merit-based Bright Flight scholarships. But their amount of $1,750 will only be slightly more than half the maximum of $3,000 allowed by Missouri law.