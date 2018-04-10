Missouri college to increase tuition as state cuts funding

NEOSHO (AP) - Students at a college in southwestern Missouri will see a tuition increase in the coming year in response to Gov. Eric Greitens' proposed 10 percent cut to higher education funding.

The Joplin Globe reports Crowder College approved a tuition rate increase of $6 per credit hour for in-district students, $9 per credit hour for out-of-state students and $12 per credit hour for international students.

Tuition cuts will not be enough to make up the $540,000 deficit the district is expecting to face. However, Crowder president Jennifer Methvin said there aren't plans to cut faculty or programs.

The budget cuts won't be final until the state spending plan is approved by the Legislature. If approved, it would cut a total of $159 million from higher education.