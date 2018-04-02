Missouri colleges get $20M from federal grants

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri community colleges are getting $19.7 million from the federal government to train more students and collect data about them.

The Missouri funding was included in $450 million of job-training grants announced Monday by the White House and federal education and labor departments.

A little less than $15 million will be used to hire instructors and purchase equipment to teach an additional 1,900 students in science, technology, engineering and math fields. About $4.7 million will be used to collect data on Missouri community college students who are enrolled short-term certificate programs, similar to data already collected on students in courses that award credit hours.

The federal grants are similar to ones received by Missouri 2011 and 2012. That $35 million went toward community colleges programs in health and manufacturing.