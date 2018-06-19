Missouri Community Betterment Program at the State Capital

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Community Betterment program will host an informational event at the Missouri State Capital building, April 22nd. Several legislators discussed the benefits of joining the program in response to community requests. All Missouri communities are invited to attend the event and learn about the resources that MCB can provide.

On its website, MCB leaders claim to "enhance communities and their quality of life through community development, planning and implementation."

More than 40 Missouri communities are a part of the MCB program right now and registration is required to participate. Jefferson City is not registered with MCB yet and if it plans to, would have to pay a $400 entry fee.

The Missouri Community Betterment Educational Fund or MCBEF is a private fund largely made up of donations. It's one resource that registered communities can take advantage of if they have a community betterment project that needs funding. Many donations are collected from private local businesses as a result of their community becoming a part of the MCB program.