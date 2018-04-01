Missouri Community College Enrollment Goes Up

COLUMBIA - The number of students enrolled in Missouri's community colleges has went up from last year.



The 12 community colleges institutions in Missouri had a total of 106,486 students enrolled at the beginning of the fall semester.



That is 8,000 more students than last year.



Moberly Area Community College had 200 more students at its Columbia site alone.



Amy Frey, MACC Columbia Director, said she thinks the increase in numbers is due to being in a new building.



"When we moved over here we were allowed a little bit more classroom space, and so we were able to utilize it with scheduling a little bit better, so we were able to have 2,000 students compared to about 1,800 we had last year," Frey said.



This increase may take freshmen and sophomore students away from the University of Missouri, but Terry Barnes, MU Assistant to the Provost of Community College, says it is a good thing for the University.



"That creates some great opportunities for Mizzou in the long run and hopefully some of these students will consider all of the pathways they have for Missouri higher education," Barnes said.

