Missouri Community Colleges Invest $20 Million in Health Care Careers

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon announced on Monday that Missouri community colleges will get $20 million in federal funding to be used towards education in the health care field. The grant will target unemployed Missourians seeking new career opportunities.

Missouri's 12 community colleges worked with the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the state's Workforce Investment Boards to apply for these federal funds. The goal of the project is to retrain Missouri's unemployed in the expanding fields of health care services.

This grant is part of the MoHealthWINS campaign, which aims to educate 4,600 Missourians in health care related fields. It's also part of Nixon's "Big Goal" to increase the number of Missourians with a post-secondary education from 37 percent to 60 percent by 2020.

Governor Nixon will visit several community colleges in the coming days to detail specific programs that will be created by this grant.