Missouri company accused in connection with worker's death

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors have accused a St. Louis-area company is accused of violating a government safety rule and causing an ironworker's death last year at a Kansas City, Missouri, construction site.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City says a company doing business as Fastrack Erectors of Pacific is charged with a misdemeanor related to the July 2014 death of 22-year-old Eric Roach of Raymore, Missouri.

Roach was assisting in building a warehouse when he fell about 30 feet. He died the next day.

The charge alleges Fastrack failed to enforce an Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulation requiring fall protection for workers.

A message seeking comment from the company Wednesday was not returned.