Missouri Company Moving to Sprint Campus in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - A computer security based in Kansas City, Mo., is moving its headquarters and 175 employees across the state line to Overland Park, Kan. FishNet Security will move into one of several surplus buildings on the campus of telecommunications company Sprint.

FishNet CEO Gary Fish told The Kansas City Star on Tuesday the company looked at several locations in Missouri and Kansas and talked to economic development officials in both states before choosing the Sprint campus.

FishNet has about 400 employees nationwide. Its Kansas City workers are spread across three buildings in the city's Crossroads District.

Fish would not disclose the incentives offered by Kansas to move across the state line. As part of its agreement to relocate, the company plans to add 119 employees in Overland Park within five years.