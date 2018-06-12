Missouri Consumer Advocate To Lead Energy Division

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri official responsible for representing consumer interests before utility regulators will be leading a state division tasked with developing an energy plan.

Gov. Jay Nixon said Tuesday the Energy Division within the Department of Economic Development will be working to develop the state plan. The division will hold public meetings and gather information from consumers, businesses, utilities, renewable energy companies and others.

The Energy Division will be led by Public Counsel Lewis Mills. The public counsel represents consumers before the Public Service Commission, and Mills has led that office since 2005. Before that, Mills was named deputy chief regulatory law judge for the Public Service Commission in 1998.

Nixon also named his office's deputy legislative director, Kristy Manning, to be the Energy Division's deputy director of policy.