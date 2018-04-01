Missouri Corn Farmers Skeptical of USDA Predictions

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The USDA released a report Thursday predicting that corn production nationwide will increase by two percent this year. This is compared to the production from 2009. But some mid-Missouri farmers are skeptical of the forecast.

Joe Shryock of Shryock Callaway Farms, said that he feels the reality is the opposite. "Well, I think that last year was a very ideal year temperature and moisture wise, this year we've had some excessive heat," Shryock said.

And with the optimal temperature for corn production being in the eighties, the high heat this year has been negatively affecting the corn crop.

Bill Wiebold focuses on corn and soybean production at the University of Missouri and he said he will be surprised if there is an actual increase in the production of corn. "Given the weather conditions that we have," said Wiebold. "It would be unusual to produce the same crop that we had last year."

But even though Wiebold may not agree with the prediction, he said that it's good to know because it provides farmers with understanding as to where the market might be headed.