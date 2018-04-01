Missouri cornerback Aarion Penton arrested

COLUMBIA- Missouri will likely be without another starting cornerback when the Tigers take the field against Texas A&M.

Cornerback Aarion Penton was arrested early Friday morning according to Columbia Police Department arrest records. Penton was cited with possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.

This is the second time Penton has been arrested for possession of marijuana. He is suspended indefinitely from the team.

The Tigers are already short on defensive backs for their matchup with the Aggies. Braylon Webb is out for the first half after being flagged for targeting in Mizzou's win over Kentucky. The Tigers will likely turn to John Gibson for the starting spot opposite Kenya Dennis.