Missouri counties step up September DWI enforcement

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Troop B announced it will conduct increased Driving While Intoxicated/Impaired Saturations throughout the month of September.

Check points and increased enforcement will go into place for Linn, Macon, Monroe, Ralls, Randolph and Shelby counties.

"Special enforcement operations such as these enable the Missouri State Highway Patrol to enhance our efforts in removing impaired drivers from our highways,” said Captain James E. Wilt, commanding officer of Troop B in Macon.

Wilt also said, "driving while impaired continues to be a major contributing factor of fatal traffic crashes in Missouri.”

According to Missouri’s Department of Motor Vehicles, the legal blood alcohol concentration limit is 0.08% for drivers over the age of 21. One standard drink is defined as a 12 oz. beer, 5 oz. glass of wine or 1.5 oz. shot of liquor. The number of drinks a person can consume depends on a variety of factors like age, gender, body type and metabolism.

The law in Missouri automatically gives “implied consent” for officers to test drivers on the suspicion of drunk or impaired driving. The refusal to take a chemical test will result in losing a drivers license for a year.

The MSHP encourages drivers to alert law enforcement if they suspect a motorist is drunk driving or is impaired on the roads.

The Highway Patrol toll-free numbers for reporting emergencies are 1-800-525-5555 or cellular *55.