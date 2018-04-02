Missouri Counties to Receive Broadband Access Surveys

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state will survey about 44,000 people in 75 rural Missouri counties to determine how it should expand high-speed access to the Internet.



Recipients will be asked how much they use the Internet and whether they'd interested in having a faster connection, such as broadband access.



The questionnaires were mailed Monday to people selected at random in the 75 counties. They're due back by May 31.



Missouri officials want to make high-speed Internet accessible to 95 percent of all residents by 2014.