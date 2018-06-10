Missouri county agrees to make its buildings more accessible

By: The Associated Press

POTOSI (AP) - Federal officials say an eastern Missouri county has agreed to make its buildings more accessible to people with disabilities.

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that Washington County is required under the agreement to make buildings that offer county services and programs friendlier to the disabled. Washington County already has installed an elevator to provide access to the courthouse's upper and lower levels.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta of the Civil Rights Division said in a written statement that accessing a county government's programs, services and activities is a "fundamental civil right."

The Civil Rights Division plays a key role in enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act.