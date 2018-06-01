Missouri County Prosecutors to Get Raise July 1

By: The Associated Press

SIKESTON (AP) - County prosecutors in Missouri are headed for a big raise and there's nothing they or county officials can do to stop it.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services told Mississippi County's clerk the pay increase is effective July 1.

State law sets the pay for full-time prosecuting attorneys at the same amount as associate circuit judges. In Mississippi County those salaries will go from $116,000 a year to $133,716.

The increase won't go into effect for places like Bollinger and Perry counties, which have only part-time prosecutors.

The pay for associate court judges is set by law at 73 percent of the salary for a federal magistrate judge.

The raises cannot be withheld by the county commission nor refused by the prosecutor.