Missouri couple accused of son's death remains jailed

By: The Associated Press

GALENA (AP) — A jailed southwestern Missouri couple accused of recklessly causing the death of their 13-month-old son won't know until next week whether a judge will reduce their bonds.

KYTV (http://bit.ly/1Ye4m2K) reports that 38-year-old Joshua Jackson and 32-year-old Bambi Jackson of Reeds Spring made their first court appearances Tuesday on Stone County charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and child abuse.

They each remain jailed on $75,000 bond.

Authorities say the couple didn't feed their child, identified in court documents only as "J.J.," enough food and water. A pathologist attributed the boy's January death to low blood pressure due to dehydration.

The Jacksons' attorney, Dee Wampler, says the couple is of "good character" and is heavily involved in their church.