Missouri Couple Admit $2.8M Embezzlement

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A northwest Missouri couple who authorities say were heavy gamblers have pleaded guilty to a $2.8 million embezzlement and check-kiting scheme.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 54-year-old Laura Dejong and 55-year-old Craig Dejong, of Liberty, both pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing a false tax return. Laura Dejong also pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

The wife admitted embezzling the money from January 2003 to November 2011 from Kansas City Screw Products Inc., where she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for 23 years.

Prosecutors said the Dejongs engaged in millions of dollars of gambling, mostly at slot machines. They also spent more than $100,000 on vacations and cruises.

The couple agreed to forfeit their Liberty home and everything they bought with stolen money, including vehicles, a boat and sports tickets.