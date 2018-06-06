Missouri couple indicted in death of woman's teen daughter

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A southwest Missouri couple has been indicted in the death of the woman's biological teenage daughter, who spent most of her life with an adoptive family in Minnesota.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rebecca Ruud and 31-year-old Robert Peat Jr. were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and an alternative count of child abuse resulting in death in the killing of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie.

Investigators say Savannah had started living with Ruud in Theodosia, Missouri, within the last year. Ruud and Peat married last month, on the same day that bone fragments identified as the teen's were found in a burn pile on the couple's rural property.

The indictment replaces identical charges filed last month against Ruud. Peat hadn't been charged previously. Their attorneys didn't immediately return phone messages seeking comment.